Devin Booker was unstoppable on Friday night

Devin Booker put on a scoring clinic in the Smoothie King Center on Friday when the Phoenix Suns overcame the New Orleans Pelicans. In front of his family, the guard scored 52 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field. Booker also swished six triples and made all 10 of his attempts from the charity stripe.

Considering how the three-time All-Star touched on having plenty of family members near the New Orleans area, his big night may have come as no surprise. Regardless, the fans were still treated to a show, despite their team being on the losing end of it.

Booker's teammates also commended his performance. Kevin Durant, specifically, spoke on how memorable it must be for Booker's folks to witness his big outing.

“He said he was gonna have 50 to 60 people there,” Durant said, via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. “…I can tell he just wanted to win this game and the formula for us winning was him being aggressive going downhill like he was tonight. It's always good to play in front of your family members, but to have a 50-point night as a memorable night like this is something his family will be talking about for a long long time.”

At the end of the first quarter, Booker already had 25 points, which was a testament to the aggressiveness Durant was talking about.

Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic also acknowledged Booker's performance with tweets of their own.

Devin Booker and the Suns are now on a four-game win streak. With the team's Big Three growing in chemistry, fans have plenty to look forward to as the season progresses.