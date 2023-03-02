Granted that the win came at the expense of just the Charlotte Hornets, the Kevin Durant-infused Phoenix Suns looked nothing less of a scary threat to the rest of the league in their Wednesday night’s 105-91 victory in North Carolina.

As noted by Gerald Bourguet PHNX Sports, the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton put together 76 points on 63 percent shooting from the field.

In Kevin Durant’s debut in Suns threads, the future Hall of Famer and certified all-time bucket-getter pumped in 23 points while connecting on 10 of his 15 attempts from the floor. Durant is capable of scoring more once he gets more familiar with Phoenix’s system and with the tendencies of his talented running mates in Booker and Ayton. His performance versus the Hornets was only a glimpse of what’s to come from him when he gets completely settled in the desert.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Booker led all scorers in the game with 37 points on 15-for-26 shooting from the floor to go with six rebounds and seven assists while Ayton had a double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds.

It used to be that the Suns’ main trio was Booker, Ayton, and Chris Paul, but the Point God could be more than willing to give that spot to Kevin Durant, who can also adequately replace the void left on defense by Mikal Bridges. Although the two play different styles and roles defensively, Kevin Durant’s length can still make a huge difference on that end of the floor for the Suns, who held the Hornets to only 36.4 percent shooting from the floor and 9-for-33 from behind the arc.