It’s no secret the NBA on TNT pre- and postgame show has some of the most entertaining discussions that can be seen on cable television, with the opinions of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal normally leading the way for instant reaction.

So when the topic of a rule change to qualify for All-NBA teams came up, it should be no surprise Charles Barkley and O’Neal showed up the way they normally do. With that said, it was Ernie Johnson, the host and moderator of the popular show, who might have had the opinion of the night when it comes to the topic at hand.

“If you didn’t play in 58 games, I can’t vote for you All-NBA. … Where do you draw the line otherwise?”@TurnerSportsEJ on his All-NBA voting criteria pic.twitter.com/Xs9GyyGcj4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2023

For context, the league said in order to qualify for All-NBA and other awards (including MVP), players have to play a minimum of 65 games during the season. If Johnson’s criteria was the rule of the law, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard would not be eligible for any of these awards this season.

Barkley felt the threshold should be more than 65, saying 70 games is where the minimum should hit. The caveat from Barkley came with the understanding injuries happen, but if games missed are due to load management, players should be able to reach that game count.

Speaking of load management, this is the reason there is talk centering on giving players more incentive to play. The topic has been a controversial one, with being ready for the playoffs becoming priority over pushing it during the regular season.

It appears Johnson wants that line to be drawn at 58, and Shaq said 60-65 games is good. For the record, Kenny Smith was more on board with Barkley.