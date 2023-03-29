Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s safe to say Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant created some of his best basketball memories during his high school days when he played at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Durant revealed as much in a recent episode of his Boardroom podcast. The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game was slated Tuesday, and so Durant and his co-host in the The ETCs discussed the classic event. KD shared his love for the annual affair, noting that he had “the greatest experience” when he was there.

The injured Suns forward participated in the 2006 version of the event where he won co-MVP with former NBA player Chase Budinger. Durant was part of the West roster that won 112-94, during which he scored 25 points on top of five rebounds.

“The greatest experience, man. … Me and Chase Budinger were co-MVPs. I had an incredible time, it was my first time in San Diego, mingling with all the guys you go to war with, you hoop against the whole summer, damn near your whole high school career. You see all these guys that you’ve been building relationships with,” Durant shared.

“You get to hang out with them, see a different side of them. … It’s like perfect because your school is almost ending, your season is over with, you can kind of just chill and relax and then the All-Star games start to hit and then boom you’re right into summer school. It’s a quick transition with all that stuff but it’s so much fun.”

.@KDTrey5 has great memories of playing in the @McDAAG: "The greatest experience. … I wanna relive that again." full episode: https://t.co/BgpRX3bvFX pic.twitter.com/cXC5R9QaW4 — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 28, 2023

The McDonald’s All-American Game is already a staple in high school basketball, and hearing Kevin Durant’s comments about the event, it’s not surprising why players love it.

Hopefully, Durant can come back and watch the iterations of the competition in the future. It’ll be awesome if he can be a judge for the dunk contest as well!