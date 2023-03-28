Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Bronny James got LeBron James’ athleticism. If there was ever any doubt about that, the youngster erased all of it with a brilliant showcase during the McDonald’s All-American dunk contest on Monday.

The eldest of the James brood displayed his hops in the competition, throwing down back-to-back massive dunks that sent everyone into a frenzy. However, what really got everyone buzzing was his insane throwdown after jumping over his brother Bryce James, who reportedly stands 6-foot-6.

Bronny’s warmup dunk was a great two-hand reverse windmill slam, but he definitely took it up a notch with his second.

Here’s Bronny’s dunk over Bryce:

BRONNY DUNKS IT OVER BRYCE 🔥pic.twitter.com/67czTgUAAu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

And here’s his first slam:

Bronny James is SHOWING OUT in the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest 🤯pic.twitter.com/Xf3St3NqHK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 28, 2023

While LeBron James didn’t join the NBA Dunk Contest, maybe LeBron James Jr. can do it for him once he makes it to the NBA. That will certainly be an epic scene. Hey, maybe the Los Angeles Lakers star can be there and Bronny jumps on him.

Bronny James’ dunk over Bryce sparked a lot of hyped reactions on Twitter. LeBron himself couldn’t hold back in expressing how proud he is of what his eldest just did. He uploaded a photo of the dunk on Instagram and called it “insane” while giving a shoutout to his two kids.

The McDonald’s All-American Game is slated for Tuesday, and sure enough, there will be a lot of eyes on Bronny. Based on what we’ve seen from his dunk showing, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to as well.