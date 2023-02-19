Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant owes Mac McClung an apology.

That is the message of several fans on Twitter after the Philadelphia 76ers guard and G Leaguer won the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday. It is in response to Durant’s recent comments about the NBA ruining the All-Star Weekend by inviting G League players instead of the true stars.

A recent video of Durant questioning the NBA’s decision to let G League players take part in the festivities went viral again after McClung’s win. In the said clip, KD even mentioned McClung as he said that, “it used to be sacred to be a part of All-Star Weekend.”

.@KDTrey5 on the lack of marquee names participating in the NBA dunk contest: "What are we doing? … It used to be sacred to be a part of All-Star Weekend." pic.twitter.com/QiR6HdEP3I — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 18, 2023

Fans were quick to call out Kevin Durant for his statement after Mac McClung proved him wrong. The Sixers youngster showed everyone that he deserves to be in the competition, with the likes of Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson even crediting him for saving the Dunk Contest and keeping it alive.

“Guess Kevin Durant found out what the NBA was ‘doing’ by including Mac McClung in the dunk contest because KD [and] the other ‘stars’ refuse to do it. Good night,” one fan wrote.

“I think Kevin Durant owes McClung an apology!!” another commenter said. While a third supporter said, “Now Kevin Durant gotta make a Shaq-style apology about Mac McClung.”

Here are several other reactions to Durant’s take:

Kevin Durant said this about Mac McClung😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wHrvflG6oG — BJ♛🇩🇴 (@bjaysowavy) February 19, 2023

Mac McClung to Kevin Durant after winning the #NBAAllStar Dunk contest. pic.twitter.com/fCbQRUzI4Q — Alex Drath (@drathdmr) February 19, 2023

The guy holding the ball is wearing my High School's basketball jersey (McClung's HS). Kevin Durant is eating his words. https://t.co/sUbEkRB1KW — TBH—Travis B. Hilton 🖋 (@travis_hilton) February 19, 2023

Durant has yet to react to McClung’s win, but hey, maybe we’ll see him praise the new dunk champ soon with all the backlash he’s getting.