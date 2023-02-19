Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung made a strong statement in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, so much so that fans saw a sliver of hope for the competition that’s losing its popularity.

McClung got off to an epic start, showing off his hops and creativity in throwing down the ball. He had a guy carry another on his shoulder, with the second man holding the ball over his head. The G Leaguer then jumped over them and grabbed the ball. Before he dunked the ball, however, he tapped it on the glass.

Fans and players watching the game went crazy, with the judges easily giving him a 50 for his incredible dunk.

It didn’t stop there for McClung, though. He picked up where he left off in his second dunk, this time throwing down an incredible 360-degree slam that almost got him another perfect score. Lisa Leslie was the only judge who gave him a 49.

In the final against Trey Murphy III, McClung erased all doubts that he deserves to be the dunk contest champion. He did an insane double-pump for his first dunk in the final before capping it off with an insane 540-degree slam that actually looked like he spun more times.

Several fans quickly took to Twitter to heap praise on McClung, and deservingly so. On a two-way contract with the Sixers and having spent most of his time in the G League, the 24-year-old really stepped up big time to take home the dunk crown.

Here are some of the best reactions to McClung’s dunk contest performance:

Mac McClung certainly saved the dunk contest this 2023 after that disaster this 2022. Thankfully, the explosive guard is more than happy to return next year to defend his title. Maybe a battle of the dunk champs in 2024?