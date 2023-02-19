Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry gave Mac McClung his flowers after the Philadelphia 76ers guard and G Leaguer put on a show in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

McClung almost had a 50-sweep on his way to the dunk title, with his second slam the only one receiving a 49 from Lisa Leslie. His three other dunks got perfect 50 from all judges, leaving fellow finalist Trey Murphy III and other participants Jericho Sims and Kenyon Martin Jr. with no chance at all.

After witnessing McClung’s performance, Curry took to Twitter to heap praise on the youngster. The Warriors superstar also credited McClung for bringing the dunk contest back to life. The competition really needed that boost he provided.

“Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal,” Curry said of the new dunk champion.

Mac McClung certainly deserves all the recognition he’s getting. He showed out in the competition, and while not everyone knew his name before it, one can assume that it’s a different case now.

It’s not only Stephen Curry who showed loved for McClung after the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was as hyped as everyone else who watched the event, adding that the Sixers player “has personally saved the slam dunk contest.”

Fans were definitely losing interest in it, especially after the disastrous showing in 2022. Luckily, we got Mac McDunk this year.