To say that Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung was impressive during Saturday night’s NBA Dunk Contest would be a complete understatement. The young Sixers stud put on an absolute show in what will definitely go down in history as one of the most impressive Dunk Contest performances in recent years. So much so, that even Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson was left in awe.

Magic could not help but take to Twitter to share his electrifying reaction to McClung emerging as the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest champ:

Mac McClung has personally saved the slam dunk contest with his performance tonight!! He put on a show! 🔥🔥🔥 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 19, 2023

In case you missed the Dunk Contest, you need not worry. I am 100% certain that McClung’s dunks will be the stuff of highlight reels for the coming days — especially his contest-winning 540 dunk:

MAC MCCLUNG HITS THE 540. PERFECT SCORE. ARE YOU KIDDING ME.

— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

I don’t remember seeing that in the history of the Dunk Contest in the past, which is why it comes as no surprise that everyone in the arena (and probably everybody else watching at home) jumped to their feet after witnessing that mind-blowing flush.

Magic Johnson hit the nail on the head here. We all know how disappointing the Dunk Contest has become over the past few years, and there’s no denying that the excitement surrounding this spectacle has died down significantly. Well, Mac McClung, who by the way played one game for the Lakers this season before being waived, definitely got the memo. There were a handful of eye-opening dunks in this year’s competition, but there’s no denying that it was McClung who stole the show. At this point, it’s safe to say that the 24-year-old has almost single-handedly brought the NBA Dunk Contest back to life.