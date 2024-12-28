Kevin Durant, who accounted for more than a third of the Phoenix Suns' points, commented on the team’s offensive difficulties and Jusuf Nurkić’s involvement in a heated clash with Naji Marshall during their 98-89 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

“I turned around at the right time…I didn't know what they were talking about,” said the Suns superstar forward.

The Jusuf Nurkić – Naji Marshall altercation

Nurkić was whistled for an offensive foul with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter. As he began heading down the court, the 7-footer suddenly turned back and moved toward Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, and Mavericks center Daniel Gafford, who remained on the floor.

While standing near P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall exchanged words with Jusuf Nurkić, prompting Nurkić to slap him on the side of the head. Marshall responded with a punch, and Nurkić managed to land another punch before Washington shoved him from behind.

Security and players intervened to separate the three, who needed to be restrained. Suns rookie Ryan Dunn pulled Nurkić away as Washington continued to shove him. Nurkić, Washington, and Marshall were all assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Although Durant didn’t witness the incident with Nurkic and Marshall he still commented, “You hate to see that in this game…unfortunate situation but I understood both-I understood what Dallas was thinking, their perspective.”

Kevin Durant led the game with 35 points, shooting an impressive 11-of-19 (57.9%) from the field and 3-of-4 (75%) from beyond the arc. As a team, the Suns struggled offensively, shooting 32-of-83 (38.6%) overall and 13-of-35 (37.1%) from three-point range. Only Royce O’Neale (14 points) and Bradley Beal (11 points) joined Durant in scoring double figures.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on a losing run

The Suns suffered their third defeat in four games without Devin Booker, who remains sidelined with a left groin injury. The loss dropped Phoenix (15-15) back to a .500 record for the third time this year.

The Mavericks (20-11) were led by Kyrie Irving, Durant's former Nets teammate, who scored 20 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, along with five assists. Spencer Dinwiddie added 15 points, Maxi Kleber contributed 15 points, and Daniel Gafford, the team's top big, tallied 16 points and five rebounds. The Mavs played without star Luka Doncic.

Phoenix was behind for the entire game, with their largest gap reaching 18 points in the third quarter. They spent most of the contest trailing by double digits.

The team received strong performances from reserves Royce O'Neale and Josh Okogie. O'Neale recorded 14 points (4-of-9 from beyond the arc), five rebounds, and four assists, while Okogie contributed eight points, four rebounds, and two steals.

Durant and the Suns have struggled recently, posting a 7-14 record after an 8-1 start to the season. Up next, the Mavericks will face the Trail Blazers on Saturday, while the Suns will take on the Warriors on the same day.