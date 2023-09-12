Drake's “It's All A Blur” tour has been drawing out tens of thousands of fans on a nightly basis, and he's still going strong after over two months of touring at this point. One of the more interesting parts of Drake's tour is seeing who walks out with him for some of his shows, and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant became the latest to join that exclusive club on Monday night.

Drake has typically brought out superstar athletes who have ties to the region where his show is, and he stayed true to that with Durant popping up at his show in Austin, Texas. Durant played his only season of college basketball with the Texas Longhorns, and while he's not frequently associated with Texas anymore, it's safe to say fans were fired up to see him walk out with Drake here.

Kevin Durant is the latest to walk out with Drake in his concerts ⭐️ (via @iam_rcxxi)pic.twitter.com/BTc8xpn65V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

Kevin Durant is known to be a big fan of hip-hop music, and was even seen hanging out with Drake after one of his shows in Los Angeles earlier on his tour. It always seemed like Durant would have an opportunity to walk Drake out at one of his shows, and sure enough, it ended up happening, just not in a spot where many folks would have expected.

While Drake continues pushing forward on his tour, Durant will start gearing up for the upcoming 2023-24 season with the Suns, which will be his first full season with the team after he got traded there midway through the previous campaign. While Durant may have been a more obvious choice to bring out for his shows in Arizona, it seems like this decision also made fans excited too.