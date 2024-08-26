The debate about who the best player in the NBA is hasn't died down or years. Is it Nikola Jokic? Is it Joel Embiid? Is it Luka Doncic? With NBA 2K25 set to release soon, the game is wrapping up its top 100 NBA 2K player ratings, with the top 10 announced on Monday.

Following a week of announcing players rated 100-11 on the top 100, NBA 2K25 finally released its list of the top 10 players in the league.

According to the latest announcement, here are the top 10 players to start the season on NBA 2K25 and each player's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K25 No. 1 rated player: Nikola Jokic — 97 overall

Fresh off of his third MVP award in the 2023-24 season and nearly leading Serbia to a stunning upset over the United States in the semifinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nikola Jokic has been rated the best player in NBA 2K25.

Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks for the Denver Nuggets last season. The Nuggets star is a six-time NBA All-Star, six time All-NBA Team member, three-time MVP, and the 2023 NBA Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic was also the highest rated player in NBA 2K24, clocking in at a 98 overall. Here is Nikola Jokic's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 98 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K22 — 95 overall

NBA 2K21 — 90 overall

NBA 2K20 — 90 overall

NBA 2K19 — 89 overall

NBA 2K18 — 88 overall

NBA 2K17 — 79 overall

NBA 2K16 — 68 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 2 rated player: Luka Doncic — 97 overall

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is also rated a 97 overall in NBA 2K25. Despite being tied with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, Doncic is just a couple points behind him as far as player attiributes goes, giving Doncic the second highest overall rating the in the game.

In 70 appearances for the Dallas Mavericks last season, Luka Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from three. He scored a career-high 73 points on January 26, 2024 in a win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Luka Doncic was the seventh highest rated player in NBA 2K24, starting the year out as a 95 overall. Here is Luka Doncic's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 97 overall

NBA 2K23 — 95 overall

NBA 2K22 — 95 overall

NBA 2K21 — 94 overall

NBA 2K20 — 94 overall

NBA 2K19 — 87 overall

NBA 2K18 — 79 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 3 rated player: Giannis Antetokounmpo — 97 overall

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the third and final player ranked a 97 overall in NBA 2K25. Despite finishing in a tie with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic and Mavs star Luka Doncic, Antetokounmpo is a few points behind both in the overall attribute totals, making him the third highest rated player.

Giannis played 73 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 61.1 percent shooting from the field. Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points on 20-of-28 shooting on December 13, 2023 in a home win against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis was the second highest rated player in NBA 2K24, starting out as a 96 overall. Here is Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 97 overall

NBA 2K22 — 96 overall

NBA 2K21 — 97 overall

NBA 2K20 — 96 overall

NBA 2K19 — 94 overall

NBA 2K18 — 91 overall

NBA 2K17 — 82 overall

NBA 2K16 — 81 overall

NBA 2K15 — 74 overall

NBA 2K14 — 60 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 4 rated player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — 96 overall

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made a massive jump from solid player to absolute superstar in the last two to three years. That's why he's the fourth highest rated player in NBA 2K25, coming in at a 96 overall.

On the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game on 53.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent from three. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the season with 51 games of 30 or more points, the most of any player in the NBA.

Shai just missed cracking the top 10 during last year's release of NBA 2K24, starting out as a 93 overall. Here is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 93 overall

NBA 2K23 — 87 overall

NBA 2K22 — 95 overall

NBA 2K21 — 86 overall

NBA 2K20 — 84 overall

NBA 2K19 — 79 overall

NBA 2K18 — 73 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 5 rated player: Joel Embiid — 96 overall

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers struggled with injuries during the 2023-24 campaign, but was still a monster when available. The Sixers center will enter this year's game tied with OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at a 96 overall.

He only appeared in 39 games, but when he played , Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks game. In his first game against Victor Wembanyama last year, Joel Embiid scored a career-high 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds.

Joel Embiid was the fourth highest rated player in NBA 2K24, starting out a during last year's release of NBA 2K24, starting out as a 96 overall. Here is Joel Embiid's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K22 — 95 overall

NBA 2K21 — 91 overall

NBA 2K20 — 91 overall

NBA 2K19 — 90 overall

NBA 2K18 — 86 overall

NBA 2K17 — 77 overall

NBA 2K16 — 76 overall

NBA 2K15 — 77 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 6 rated player: LeBron James — 95 overall

At number six, we have ol' reliable. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who will be playing in his 22nd NBA season next month, comes in at a 95 overall in NBA 2K25.

In his 21st season in the NBA, LeBron James was incredible, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 41 percent from three. He recoreded 27 double-doubles and five triple-doubles as he continued to make history as one of the longest tenured players in NBA history.

The last time LeBron James was lower than a 94 overall was in 2005, and at this pace, it doesn't look like he's going to drop anytime soon. Here is the (extremely long) LeBron James NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K22 — 96 overall

NBA 2K21 — 97 overall

NBA 2K20 — 97 overall

NBA 2K19 — 98 overall

NBA 2K18 — 97 overall

NBA 2K17 — 96 overall

NBA 2K16 — 94 overall

NBA 2K15 — 98 overall

NBA 2K14 — 99 overall

NBA 2K13 — 98 overall

NBA 2K12 — 98 overall

NBA 2K11 — 97 overall

NBA 2K10 — 96 overall

NBA 2K9 — 99 overall

NBA 2K8 — 97 overall

NBA 2K7 — 98 overall

NBA 2K6 — 97 overall

NBA 2K5 — 88 overall

NBA 2K4 — 78 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 7 rated player: Stephen Curry — 95 overall

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the seven highest rated player in NBA 2K25, tied with Lakers star LeBron James. Curry continues his electric play on the court and his game-breaking style in the 26th edition of the NBA 2K franchise.

Stephen Curry had a strong year for the Warriors last season, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 4.8 three-pointers made per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from three. He won the Clutch Player of the Year award for his… well, clutch play!

Curry led the league with 189 points scored in clutch time — defined as the final five minutes of a game within five points. He did so on 49.6 percent shooting from the field and an absurd 45.7 percent shooting from three.

Curry's 95 overall to start this year is just one point lower than where he started in NBA 2K24. Here is Stephen Curry's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K22 — 96 overall

NBA 2K21 — 95 overall

NBA 2K20 — 95 overall

NBA 2K19 — 95 overall

NBA 2K18 — 94 overall

NBA 2K17 — 94 overall

NBA 2K16 — 93 overall

NBA 2K15 — 89 overall

NBA 2K14 — 88 overall

NBA 2K13 — 82 overall

NBA 2K12 — 80 overall

NBA 2K11 — 80 overall

NBA 2K10 — 69 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 8 rated player: Jayson Tatum — 95 overall

And here is your NBA 2K25 cover athlete. Newly crowned NBA Champion Jayson Tatum comes in at a 95 overall, tied with LeBron James of the Lakers and Stephen Curry of the Warriors. He tops all Boston Celtics players, edging out the 92 overall Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum had a great year for the Celtics, averaging 36.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steal per game on 47.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.6 percent from three.

This summer, Tatum won an NBA Championship, won an Olympic gold medal, signed a $395 million deal, had the birth of his child, and was named the cover athlete for NBA 2K25. Not half bad!

Here is Jayson Tatum's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 95 overall

NBA 2K23 — 93 overall

NBA 2K22 — 90 overall

NBA 2K21 — 87 overall

NBA 2K20 — 85 overall

NBA 2K19 — 87 overall

NBA 2K18 — 77 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 9 rated player: Kevin Durant — 94 overall

At number nine, we have the Slim Reaper in Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns star comes in at a 94 overall in NBA 2K25.

In his 16th year in the NBA, Kevin Durant remained unbelievable efficient, averaging 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game on 52.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent from three. He also played 75 games, the most he's played since his 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors and second most since his 2013-14 MVP season.

Durant remains in the top 10 with his 94 overall rating. Here is Kevin Durant's NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 96 overall

NBA 2K23 — 96 overall

NBA 2K22 — 96 overall

NBA 2K21 — 95 overall

NBA 2K20 — 96 overall

NBA 2K19 — 97 overall

NBA 2K18 — 96 overall

NBA 2K17 — 93 overall

NBA 2K16 — 91 overall

NBA 2K15 — 95 overall

NBA 2K14 — 95 overall

NBA 2K13 — 94 overall

NBA 2K12 — 92 overall

NBA 2K11 — 91 overall

NBA 2K10 — 82 overall

NBA 2K25 No. 10 rated player: Anthony Davis — 94 overall

And finally, at number 10, we have Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. AD rounds out the 10 highest rated players in NBA 2K25 with a 94 overall, finishing in a tie with Suns star Kevin Durant.

Like Durant, Davis finally had a healthy season, playing 76 games for the Lakers. It was the most games he had ever played in a regular season and hadn't played at least 75 since the 2017-18 season.

In those career-high 76 games, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game for the Lakers on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.

Davis cracks the top 10 for NBA 2K25 ratings this year after narrowly missing it last season. Here is Anthony Davis' NBA 2K rating history:

NBA 2K24 — 93 overall

NBA 2K23 — 90 overall

NBA 2K22 — 93 overall

NBA 2K21 — 95 overall

NBA 2K20 — 94 overall

NBA 2K19 — 94 overall

NBA 2K18 — 94 overall

NBA 2K17 — 90 overall

NBA 2K16 — 92 overall

NBA 2K15 — 98 overall

NBA 2K14 — 79 overall

NBA 2K13 — 79 overall

——

That wraps up the top 10 NBA 2K25 player ratings. To summarize the list…

1. 97 overall — Nikola Jokic

2. 97 overall — Luka Doncic

3. 97 overall — Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. 96 overall — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

5. 96 overall — Joel Embiid

6. 95 overall — LeBron James

7. 95 overall — Stephen Curry

8. 95 overall — Jayson Tatum

9. 94 overall — Kevin Durant

10. 94 overall — Anthony Davis