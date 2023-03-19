Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant does all he can to make an effort to appreciate the fans that show him support.

Durant has developed a reputation for being one of the more outspoken players in the NBA but whether you like him or not, it’s admirable that he’s willing to debate, argue or simply respond to fans on social media as much as he does.

And while it might seem like the two-time champion only has time for his critics and haters, Durant thinks otherwise as he feels he always interacts with fans who show him appreciation.

“From either the arena or in front of the hotel or Twitter or Instagram, I feel I always interact with the fans and show them I appreciate them for supporting us,” Durant said on his Boardroom podcast. “We all love that s**t, man. Don’t get it twisted, man. NBA players really appreciate that.

“Like come on man, we put in a lot of hard work, sometimes people don’t even see. And sometimes, it goes unnoticed and people don’t appreciate the work you put in. Even the people that are there with you, they may take you for granted just a bit. Not in a malicious way, it’s just natural because you’re so reliable. People say they appreciate your game, they watch the game because of you — all NBA players appreciate that. The more of those interactions we can have between players and fans, that’s just going to grow the game even more, I feel. That’s just how I look at it.”

.@KDTrey5 on fans showing love: "Don't get it twisted. NBA players really appreciate that shit." 📺: https://t.co/gnVlNwemcP pic.twitter.com/pZDkynXeNA — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 19, 2023

Kevin Durant is currently on the sidelines due to an ankle injury he suffered during pre-game warmups. However, it’s not as serious as first feared as the general belief is that KD will be back in action for Phoenix by the time the playoffs commence.