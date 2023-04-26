ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Years ago, Kevin Durant pointed to Devin Booker as one of the players whose games he respects the most. Fast forward to 2023 and he’s watching him unleash his full potential as teammates on the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker poured in 47 points and 10 assists in a closeout Game 5 to eliminate the Los Angeles Clippers.

It’s a box score performance that’s never been matched in a series-clinching game, one Kevin Durant couldn’t help but rave about as Phoenix moves on to the second round.

“He’s one of those guys that works on his game. He produces every year and he shows up in big moments. He carried us, man. He made sure we weren’t going to lose this game. His shot-making was incredible. His playmaking was incredible. We fed off his energy tonight,” said Kevin Durant of his Suns co-star. “He’s a special human being, a special player. Grateful to get a chance to play with him.”

After years of trying (and failing) to recreate the multi-star magic he was a part of in Golden State, Kevin Durant finally has a dependable, healthy superstar alongside him for another serious run at the NBA title.

With Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton forming arguably the most fearsome foursome in the NBA, it’s not hard to imagine the Suns raising a banner in the rafters when it’s all said and done. That’s how it is when you have both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant capable off performing at the highest level with the bright lights shining.