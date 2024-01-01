Suns forward Kevin Durant will sit out against the Trail Blazers after he had 31 points against the Orlando Magic.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is ruled out of Monday's New Year's Day game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to right hamstring soreness.

Durant's injury was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania prior to the Suns' injury update sent to the media.

Durant played 39 minutes and finished with 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting in Phoenix's 112-107 win over the Orlando Magic Sunday. Durant also had five assists and has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 8-to-1 in the last four games.

In addition to Durant, who is the Suns' leading scorer, Phoenix listed backup guard Eric Gordon as questionable for the Trail Blazers game due to right calf soreness.

The Suns are on a three-game winning streak. Phoenix is 17-15 and looking like one of the best teams in basketball, which it was predicted to be at the beginning of the year with Durant, guard Devin Booker and guard Bradley Beal, who is available after he missed an extended part of the year with a low back strain.

Beal had his first 20-point game with the Suns on Sunday. He finished with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

“I mean every game that he’s played in has been a minute restriction,” said Durant of Beal, who played with him and Booker for just the third time this season on Sunday. “He’s been in and out of the game, his rhythm has been disrupted because we’re trying to ease him back into the game. So, I think tonight, 35 (minutes) tonight, he was at 35 (minutes) last game, so his minutes are only going to ramp up. Once he gets comfortable, you’ll see more and more nights like that.”

Durant, who is averaging the sixth-most points (29.9) and is second in he NBA in 3-point percentage (47.7), will have to watch Beal and Booker from the sideline.

The Suns have had one game with Booker and Beal and no Durant. They won against the Golden State Warriors by three points Dec. 12.

Phoenix is looking to build continuity on offense and on Sunday had 112 points against the No. 2 team in terms of defensive efficiency.

Beal spoke about Booker's development as a point guard and what he, as a 30-year-old and 11-year veteran, and Durant, who is one of the 10 best players in NBA history, can impart on the 27-year-old.