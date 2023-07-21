Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is not happy with the narrative that a critic was trying to push after Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams compared him and Stephen Curry.

In a recent podcast, Williams claimed that “KD is the hardest person to guard in the league.” However, the new Mavs wing added that “Steph Curry is the most impactful player on a team” in the NBA.

“Bro, you have to go on the ball as you do off. Once he gets off the ball, you're probably more scared of him off the ball than he is on,” Williams added about Steph.

Of course it quickly went viral since Williams basically compared Durant and Curry. Fans and critics alike commented on the take, though one particularly stood out for KD.

A user who goes by Tommy Gunn and claims to be an NBA insider on his bio wrote: “If you have to worry about Steph equally on and off ball… that actually means he’s the hardest to guard. KD might be the most difficult to guard in isolation, possibly. That's might be fair. But people need to define this stuff better.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Durant saw the tweet and took offense with it, particularly the narrative that he's only a good isolation player. The Suns scorer emphasized that he can also play off the ball contrary to what the aforementioned Twitter user was pushing.

“Y'all have to stop actin like I don’t come off pindowns and play off the ball. There is film, please go watch brother,” Durant said in response to the tweet.

After someone tried to involve Curry in the conversation, KD went to clarify that he's only talking about his game. Durant said, “I wasn't saying anything about Steph brother just that my game is more versatile than iso's…”

To be fair to Kevin Durant, it's definitely wrong to consider him as a player who is only difficult to guard in isolation. He has one of the deepest bags in the NBA, and there's no denying that he's one of the best scorers of his generation.

Saying that he's just an isolation scorer is certainly ridiculous. Not to mention that Durant has never struggled to fit in on the teams that he joined, which is why he has developed the repuation as the ultimate plug-and-play superstar. He won't be able to do that if he's only difficult to defend when he has the ball on his hands.