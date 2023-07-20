Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the most impactful player in the league.

In a recent appearance on Tidal League, the former Boston Celtics man revealed that while Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is the toughest player to guard in the league, Curry is on a different level in terms of impact.

“KD is the hardest person to guard in the league, by far in my eyes,” Williams said (via ClutchPoints). “But Steph Curry is the most impactful player on a team in the league.

“Bro, you have to go on the ball as you do off. Once he gets off the ball, you're probably more scared of him off the ball than he is on.”

You can watch it below:

"KD is the hardest person to guard in the league, by far…but Steph Curry is the most impactful player on a team in the league." Grant Williams shares his toughest matchups 🗣 (via @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/4BcQjqt7Sz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

Williams' comments will certainly go down well with Golden State fans.

Of course, they're fully appreciative of what Durant did for them as the Warriors won two championships in three seasons during his spell in the Bay Area with KD winning Finals MVP on both those occasions.

However, there still remains a strong and wide belief from many Dubs fans that Curry was still the main man and the most impactful player in the team during those championship runs.

After all, it was Curry who, on many occasions, was mainly guarded and doubled teamed which allowed Durant to get many open looks.

And much to Durant's probable dismay, Curry was able to win a championship before and after him which certainly helps his case when it comes to that particular debate.