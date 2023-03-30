Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Most great NBA players, past and present, want to be remembered for what they can do on the basketball court. But for Kevin Durant, having a legacy once he stops playing the game is irrelevant.

The Phoenix Suns star opened up on how his thinking has changed over the years as he’s switched from team to team. Instead, he’s just focused on doing the best he can on the floor and the rest will take care of itself.

“I don’t care about legacy,” Durant told The Athletic. “I used to. I used to want to carve out a lane or space in this game for myself that people can remember, but it’s become too much of a thing now. It just becomes too much of a focus on other people. What’s he done, what’s he done? Comparisons. Before, when we wasn’t doing all this debating, I cared about it … I’m about to be in the same breath as these top guys. It was big.

“Nowadays, I truly, truly don’t care. I truly just want to go out there and produce, be the best that I could be, go home, hang with my family, that’s it.”

Certainly the right thinking. But even if Kevin Durant doesn’t want to “carve” out a legacy, he will have one. KD is one of the purest scorers the Association has ever seen and could arguably be the best ever in that category. There are always going to be comparisons.

However, one cloud that may sit above him is the lack of titles on his own if he can’t win one with the Suns. Durant failed to take the Brooklyn Nets to the Promised Land after their forgettable Big 3 experiment. He couldn’t go all the way with the OKC Thunder either, although KD got close. Golden State is the only place Durant was able to go all the way, with the help of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. With Phoenix, he has some top-notch talent around him in Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Chris Paul, but it remains to be seen if they can all stay healthy.

The veteran returned to action Wednesday after missing 10 games with an ankle injury, pouring in 16 points in a rather inefficient shooting night. That being said, the best is surely yet to come from the 13-time All-Star.