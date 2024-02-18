Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are tight on and off the court

Kevin Durant has been a member of the Phoenix Suns for just over a year at this point, and he and Devin Booker have a connection that goes beyond playing together on the court.

“We hang out off the floor,” Kevin Durant said, via Duane Rankin of Arizona Republic. “I think that's most of the battle when you get to know your teammates that deep. We almost to this point where we know what each other's thinking. I hung out with him a lot since I got to Phoenix this past summer.”

Durant has moved teams a couple of times in his career, but the connection with Devin Booker is one that the Suns hope leads to a championship. Booker echoed the same sentiments that Durant did when speaking on their relationship.

“We have the same likes in life,” Booker said, via Rankin. “We're hoops junkies and that's where it started. Now we spend a lot more time together, man. We like to kick it, chill. Talk basketball and play video games.”

Durant and Booker are representing the Suns in this weekend's All-Star game. The team currently sits in the fifth spot in the Western Conference, three games behind the defending champion Denver Nuggets for fourth in the conference.

The Suns will return to action on Thursday in a big road game against the Dallas Mavericks, a team that they are competing with for seeding in the Western Conference. Durant and Booker will try to start the home stretch with a win over the Mavericks.