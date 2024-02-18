Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant says LeBron James has accomplished something quite spectacular in the history of the NBA.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is showing respect to one of the league's greatest players during NBA All-Star Weekend. Durant says LeBron James' longevity in the NBA is an impressive feat.

“When you’re 39 in your 20th year, half your life is in the league, and you’ve played against 40% of the players who have ever played in the NBA… That longevity has to mean something.” Kevin Durant on LeBron James’ longevity 🔥 (via @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/vIspgVHFV9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

James is one of the longest tenured players in the NBA, after joining the Cleveland Cavaliers out of high school in 2003. James has racked up NBA championships and scoring records in the 20 years he's been in the league. He recently passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points ever scored by an NBA player. James was also the fastest player in the history of the league to reach 15,000 points. He's on his way to scoring 50,000 career points if you count both regular season and playoff games. James has been named an All-Star 20 times in his career, over 20 consecutive seasons including this one.

Durant's resumé is also impressive. The Suns forward passed Moses Malone earlier this year on the all-time NBA scoring list and has played for close to 20 years in the league. Like James, Durant has produced for every franchise he's played with. This season, Durant is averaging more than 28 points a game for the Suns. He's having his best season offensively since he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 campaign. Durant has been named an NBA All-Star 14 times.

James and Durant get to play together Sunday as starters in the NBA All-Star game. The two are members of the Western Conference team, with James acting as captain. The All-Star game tips off at 8:00 Eastern on Sunday.