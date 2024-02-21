The Phoenix Suns enter the last part of the NBA season with hopes for a championship run, and Kevin Durant holds the key.

The latest NBA predictions are bullish on Durant, the Suns, and Coach Frank Vogel finishing strong. A recent revelation about Durant's injury history has fans talking as the team heads down the stretch of its season.

With the Suns set to take on high-scoring rival Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, Durant shared his thoughts on why he's never entered the same territory as Luka on the scoreboard.

Durant's Thoughts on 60 Point Threshold

Durant is one of the top ten scorers in the history of the National Basketball Association, but his career high is 55 points, 18 less than Doncic who is 11 years his junior.

The Texas Longhorns alumnus said he felt as though he could have had more sky-high scoring games over the course of his career, but added that he's cared more about winning than stuffing the stat sheet.

He noted that he's played with a lot of great players and has done his best to be a team-first player.

Durant's High Scoring Ways Continue 

Durant's 2023-2024 scoring average of 28.2 points ranks fifth in his career.

The 6-foot-11, 240 pound forward has as much help now with Phoenix as he has had since he left the Golden State Warriors in 2020-2021, with Beal rounding back into health and Booker continuing to maintain his position as one of the best scoring guards in the league.

The Suns are six games behind the T'Wolves for the West's best record.

With Durant playing his best down the stretch, the sky is the limit for Vogel's team.

 

 