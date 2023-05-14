David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Phoenix Suns shocked the NBA world on Saturday with the decision to fire head coach Monty Williams. Earlier they had made a few other moves that was a precursor when they let go a few members of the front office and the scouting staff. With new owner Mat Ishbia in place, it appears as if he wants to mold the team in his image on the heels of a second straight disappointing playoff exit. And it appears as if the Suns will shoot for the moon when it comes to their next coaching hire. If rumors are to be believed, the Suns have interest in trying to lure Tyronn Lue away from the Los Angeles Clippers as per longtime NBA Insider Marc Stein.

Tyronn Lue still has two years left on his contract with the Clippers so he would not only want to leave the Clippers, but the team would also have to allow the Suns permission to speak with Lue.

Monty Williams had spent the past four seasons as head coach for the Suns. He had led the team to the playoffs in three of those four seasons including a Finals appearance in 2021. Prior to that he was the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010-2015. In between his head coaching stints, he was an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lue has been the head coach of the Clippers for the past three seasons and has guided them to the postseason in two of the three seasons including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021. The Clippers roster, despite being one of the most talented in the NBA, has been hit hard with injuries during his tenure. Lue won a championship as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.