Monty Williams sounds off on ‘distractions’ amid Suns’ Deandre Ayton drama

The 2022-23 NBA season has yet to start, but as Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams proclaimed, the team has already been through their fair share of distractions.

According to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic, Williams believes that despite what the team has faced in the early days of training camp and the offseason, the Suns are in a good place with room to get better.

"With all the distractions and all the stuff that we’ve been through, I’ll take where we are every day and we’re in a good place and we’re going to be in a better place.” Monty Williams going into perhaps the most anticipated season in #Suns history. https://t.co/tJKxkSRvY1 pic.twitter.com/Ac52OxOAhv — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 2, 2022

The main issue surrounding the Phoenix Suns was the organization’s handling of Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency. After failing to reach a contract extension last season, Ayton became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2021-2022 season. It appeared as if his time with the Suns had come to an end.

He signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers in July worth $133 million over four years. The Suns almost immediately matched the offer sheet, ensuring Ayton would remain in Phoenix.

The drama reared its head again once training camp began as Ayton exclaimed that he hadn’t spoken with Williams since he was benched in the Suns’ Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs.

Despite that, Williams clearly believes that the Suns are capable of doing good things this upcoming season. They’ll try to erase the memory of their crushing playoff series loss to the Mavericks and hope to regain some of the momentum they had following their 2021 Finals appearance.

To do so, the Suns will need Ayton at his best. Few big men in the league possess his skill-set. With a little work he could be a potential All-Star.