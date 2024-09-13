The Phoenix Suns have agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with Mamadi Diakite, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, allowing the 6-foot-9 forward to join their training camp. Diakite, who received $1.4 million from the Knicks as part of the Mikal Bridges trade, now has an opportunity to prove himself with Phoenix as he aims to secure a spot on the roster. While he faces an uphill battle, the Exhibit-10 deal gives him flexibility to either earn a contract or continue his development in the G League with the Valley Suns.

As part of a separate deal, the Valley Suns, Phoenix's G League affiliate, acquired the returning player rights to Mamadi Diakite from the Westchester Knicks in exchange for Theo Maledon and Trevion Williams. Diakite, who went undrafted in 2020 after helping lead Virginia to an NCAA Championship in 2019, has steadily built his NBA résumé, playing in 55 NBA games across stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks.

In the 2023-24 G League season, Diakite averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game over 18 games between the Knicks and Austin Spurs. While his defense and rebounding have been standout aspects of his game, his shooting remains a work in progress. Diakite flashed potential as a stretch forward, attempting 3.5 three-pointers per game, but struggled with efficiency, shooting just 31.7% from beyond the arc. Despite these shooting challenges, Diakite has shown some improvement in the G League, shooting 48-for-140 (34.3%) from deep in 42 G League games, offering hope that his outside shot can continue to develop.

Mamadi Diakite’s familiarity with Budenholzer and defensive versatility make him a key Suns prospect

Phoenix is no stranger to Diakite’s abilities, as he spent his rookie season with the Milwaukee Bucks under Mike Budenholzer, who is now the Suns' head coach. Diakite was part of the Bucks' 2021 NBA Championship team, giving him valuable experience at the highest level. His familiarity with Budenholzer's coaching style could be an asset as he looks to carve out a role on the Suns' roster.

Although Diakite’s journey in the NBA has been defined by short stints and developmental stops, his versatile skill set makes him an intriguing prospect for the Suns. His defensive tenacity, shot-blocking ability, and rebounding presence offer value, especially in a league that increasingly values big men who can stretch the floor. While his three-point shooting remains inconsistent, Diakite’s potential to develop into a more reliable stretch forward aligns with the Suns’ needs.

For now, Diakite will focus on making an impression during training camp, where he can compete for a roster spot. If he doesn’t make the NBA team, Phoenix can still retain him in the organization via their G League affiliate, giving him more time to develop his game. The Valley Suns, having traded Maledon and Williams to acquire Diakite’s rights, seem committed to his growth within their system. With few players on the current roster that fit Diakite’s unique mold, he presents a potential low-risk, high-reward option for the Suns as they evaluate their frontcourt options moving forward.