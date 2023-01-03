By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns are in the middle of quite a serious cold stretch, losing six of their last seven games as they struggle to get by without star guard Devin Booker. Their losing ways continued on Monday when they were blown out of the water by the New York Knicks 102-83, and center Deandre Ayton was not happy with the team’s play in their latest loss.

As the score indicates, the Suns haven’t had a consistent source of offense with Booker on the sidelines, and it’s led to Phoenix’s recent slide in the Western Conference standings. Ayton, who ended up leading the Suns in scoring with just 12 points, took his teammates to task after the game, saying that they need to get their act together if they want to get back in the win column anytime soon.

"I'm not used to the no fight in us." Deandre Ayton after #Suns loss at #Knicks as they trailed by as many as 32 points. "We can make all the excuses we want, but the games got to get played." Damion Lee. pic.twitter.com/MMrvMQV6hk — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 3, 2023

Via Duane Rankin:

“‘We said what we needed to say w/o a team meeting. No extra gathering. We said it right here and with the coaches in it. Next game everybody knows what the task is and everybody should know their damn assignment and know their damn role.’ Deandre Ayton after #Suns loss at Knicks”

It’s not hard to see where Ayton’s frustrations are coming from, as the Suns were leading the way in the West prior to Booker’s injury. Now that he’s out, they have looked lifeless on both sides of the court. Booker was having a strong season, but the Suns have looked awful in his recent absence. Maybe Ayton’s words here will inspire the rest of the team to work on finding some solutions for their recent struggles, but right now, things aren’t exactly looking great in Phoenix.