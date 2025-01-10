Following the first DNP for Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic this season, it's stirring up more conversations surrounding a trade. For the first time since being in Phoenix, he underwent a major change. The Suns benched Nurkic amid a dry spell for the team. However, after not logging a single minute against the Atlanta Hawks, the trade discussions opened back up.

There are some options for Nurkic to go to, in terms of the salary cap. Other factors are involved, including the second-tax apron. Some of these rules are quite important. For instance, a team cannot aggregate two or more players' salaries in a trade. They also can't send out cash in trades. Furthermore, they cannot acquire a player using a traded player exception that was created by a sign-and-trade agreement.

Still, there are some options they could pursue. Even with NBA rumors saying the Suns might not trade Nurkic until the offseason, it's worth a shot. These might need some more enhancing, but it's at least a start for the 17-19 team.

Suns can send Jusuf Nurkic to the Wizards

While Phoenix has plenty of wings, they don't have many true centers. Although the position is a commodity in today's NBA, someone who can play the power forward and center position is essential. With this trade to the Washington Wizards, the Suns could get younger at the position and take on a player with plenty of potential.

Here's the proposed trade: Suns send Jusuf Nurkic and a 2031 first-round pick (swap) for Marvin Bagley III.

Again, this is a sample, and other teams and other restrictions are important to note. However, a straight-up trade like this meets the criteria for both teams. Washington is hard-capped at the first tax apron and Phoenix is in the second tax apron. The move would flip both of their status.

This benefits the Suns as having a legitimate forward/small-ball center who can contribute offensively. He's a quality rebounder, and post-scorer and has expanded his range. Bagley III also has an underrated ball handle. Furthermore, the Wizards big man is on a $12.5 million expiring deal.

Phoenix wouldn't buy him out. They could utilize him in a variety of ways. In Mike Budenholzer's system, he'll likely be asked to increase his three-point production. On the contrary, Nurkic joins a young, rebuilding team. It's not what he would want, but it allows him to start.

Plus, Nurkic could mentor some of the Wizards bigs. Alex Sarr could learn how to be a pro and embrace a role from Nurkic. It could also allow Washington to remain competitive. They can acquire a player who can contribute this season, and possibly the next season if the Wizards would want him back.

Jusuf Nurkic could head to the Blazers

Another possible scenario could have the Phoenix center heading back to Rip City. In a situation similar to Washington, they are in a rebuild. However, this one is a bit different, since the Portland Trail Blazers have a solid center rotation. Rookie Donavan Clingan and Deandre Ayton round-up that position. Still, Nurkic could add some veteran presence to the squad.

Here's the proposed trade: Suns trade Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick swap to the Blazers for Robert Williams III.

Again, there's likely more that will have to be included in this trade. And the Blazers do not need to give up Williams III. Still, he's drawn attention from teams across the league for his abilities. The 6'9 shot blocker is one of the best. However, one of his biggest issues is health.

He's only played over 60 games once in his entire career. Despite that, the potential is too much to pass up. He's only 27 and could technically be entering his prime. Playing him as a small-ball center could do wonders. He doesn't have the height but his physicality and defensive acumen could be a showstopper on a loaded Suns squad.

For Portland, Nurkic could be someone to mentor Clingan. The Blazers rookie has a serious defensive promise. However, the offensive game isn't up to speed. The Bosnian center could help Clingan with some of the fundamentals. Post moves, footwork, and expanding his range could turn Clingan into an elite two-way center.

Suns are on the clock for any kind of trade

The clock is ticking on a tumultuous season. The 17-19 record falls way short of the team's standards, and many across the league. A trio of Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant should generate more wins. A flurry of injuries has altered the chemistry and forced the team into an indecisive uncertainty when they're on the floor.

While the topic of discussion is the Suns' rumor of trading Beal for Jimmy Butler, that trade is more difficult than on paper. A no-trade clause and Beal's willingness and desire to stay in Phoenix makes matters more complicated. However, if they want a change, trading Nurkic might be the best course of action.

The NBA trade deadline is approaching, and calls might start happening for the Bosnian big man sooner rather than later.