Trades come and go in the NBA, and it's no different for the Phoenix Suns and their starting center, Jusuf Nurkic. While Nurkic has been the top trade piece for the Suns in recent rumors, it might not be an option for the franchise. After all, he has two years and roughly $40 million left on his contract. PHNX Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet explained why Phoenix isn't in the position to trade the Bosnian big man.

“According to a source, the Suns are not actively shopping Jusuf Nurkic,” the tweet reads. “Doesn’t mean they wouldn’t trade him, but the trade market is only now starting to get rolling, and as you’d expect, he doesn’t have a ton of trade value right now. Might have more this summer as an expiring.”

If the Suns keep Nurkic, it'll be easier to move off of him. An expiring deal like that would be valuable for any team. They'll acquire a legitimate center who can score and rebound. However, a rebuilding team could take on the contract and buy him out. Teams like the Utah Jazz did that with Russell Westbrook when he was traded there. After being bought out, he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Could the Suns trade Jusuf Nurkic this season?

It's tough to say. His two-year deal is tough for teams to swallow. However, his performance on the court hasn't made matters easier for the Suns. On the season, he's averaging 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Unfortunately, he's shooting only 45.2% from the field and committing 2.3 turnovers per game.

Plus, there have been moments of frustration with the Bosnian big man. In a game against the Dallas Mavericks in November, Suns forward Kevin Durant ripped Nurkic in the middle of the game for being selfish. He told him to make the right play. Durant isn't the only one who's shown frustration. The majority of the Suns' fanbase has expressed their disinterest in Nurkic.

Despite their frustrations, it might not be financially or possible in any sense to trade Nurkic. His lowlights have been low this season, and it might turn some teams off. Still, he's shown flashes of his interior dominance throughout the year. However, they've been much fewer than last season.

Still, the shortcomings don't fall entirely on Nurkic. The mixture of injuries, bad defense, and an uncertain offense has the Suns not living up to their standards. Unfortunately, the blame gets put on one person in situations like these, and Nurkic seems to be the easy target.

While Phoenix may want to move him, it might not be possible due to his contract and limited role. If he increases his production, the Suns may have other suitors. For now, they'll remain with the Bosnian beast and hope that his game finds its peak soon.