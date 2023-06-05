The Phoenix Suns are “more likely” to keep Chris Paul for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

He said he is “pretty sure” Suns center Deandre Ayton will be traded this summer.

The Suns have big decisions to make before the 2023-24 season. Phoenix is looking to build a championship team around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who are each under contract for multiple seasons.

Paul has been a key player for the Suns, but he is 38 years old. The Suns can fully guarantee his $30.8 million contract for this season, trade him — which MacMahon indicated is still a possibility — or waive him and stretch his contract over the next few seasons.

He was effective last season but used in a different way, taking more 3-pointers off the catch while at the lowest usage rate of his career (19.2).

Ayton signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet the Suns matched in restricted free agency last offseason. He has been effective in his career but reportedly frustrated teammates with his effort this past season.

Ayton averaged just 10.8 points on 57.8 percent shooting with 8.2 rebounds per game in 2022-23. His defense against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second round was criticized.

Phoenix is reportedly planning to hire Frank Vogel as its next head coach. Vogel's hire indicates the Suns are going all-in on a championship window with Booker and Durant.

He won the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers. Vogel is known as a defensive coach and helped lead the Lakers to the league's top defense in 2020 and 2021.

Paul and Ayton helped lead the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, but they may not be around for another championship run.