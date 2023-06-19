Despite the Phoenix Suns entering superteam territory with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and now Bradley Beal, Stephen A. Smith still doesn't believe the team is a title contender next season.

“I'm not sold on it, I'm certainly not Kendrick Perkins, I don't know what the h**l he's talking about, the best team in the NBA, I don't wanna hear that,” Smith said on First Take on Monday.

“You gotta fill out your roster before I'm ready to make that kind of proclamation. I will say this, Kevin Durant is that dude when healthy…we know how special Devin Booker is…when you look at Bradley Beal, one of the great players to never have been in a conference finals, in terms of scoring.”

.@stephenasmith is "not sold" on the new Phoenix Suns team. “Is there any defense whatsoever? And the depth, that definitely is a question mark as well.” pic.twitter.com/42e1AXz3R6 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 19, 2023

“But there are a lot of people in DC who are happy to see him gone. They didn't think he was a winning player. I don't think the numbers show that personally, we know that he's a scoring machine, we know he was the leader in clutch time points, we get all of that from him,” Smith continued regarding Braley Beal.

“I know that the brother can put up 25 in his sleep. My issue is, who you gonna stop? Is there any defense whatsoever and the depth, that definitely is a question mark as well. They can score on anybody, but there's a difference between what Kevin Durant was playing with in Golden State.”

Stephen A. Smith continued to say that Beal and Devin Booker are not shooters, they are scorers who can shoot, unlike Steph Curry and Klay Thompson with the Warriors.

Although Smith does believe the team is better off with the All-Star guard, as well as Frank Vogel as head coach, he isn't sold on the Phoenix Suns as a team that can compete for a championship next season.

Only time will tell if the formidable trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal can prove him wrong in 2023-24.