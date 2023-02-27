Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash is ecstatic to see Devin Booker break his all-time 3-point record for the franchise. However, he doesn’t want Book to stop there and instead issued a new challenge for him.

On Monday, Nash congratulated Booker for the achievement. The Suns star claimed the solo lead for Phoenix’s 3-point record on Friday with his lone 3-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nash, however, wants to see Booker double that tally moving forward. No active player on the team is close to the sharpshooter when it comes to triples made, so all the youngster can do now is keep piling 3-pointers.

“Congrats [Devin Booker]!! Now go double it!!” Nash wrote on Instagram along with a graphic of Booker and him showing their 3-point tally.

Perhaps Devin Booker could really use that encouragement from Steve Nash. While he is the new 3-point king of the Suns, he hasn’t really been that efficient from long distance in their recent outings.

In the last six games he played with the Suns, Booker has only made 22.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. In the last three contests as well, he was 3-of-18 from deep–with Phoenix going 1-2 in those meetings.

Booker will likely get more shooting space when Kevin Durant makes his debut for Phoenix really soon. Hopefully, though, he also gets his confidence back and return to the usual long-range threat that he is.