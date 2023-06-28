Toumani Camara was picked by the Phoenix Suns with the No. 52 selection in Thursday's NBA Draft. He was a four-year college player and improved each season, earning first-team All-Atlantic-10 honors and A-10 all-defensive team honors in 2022-23 with Dayton.

He will have a chance to compete for a spot on a Suns team that is trying to go all-in for a championship. Phoenix has guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant, who are each ranked top-10 players by The Ringer, and added guard Bradley Beal via trade.

Phoenix has Durant, Booker, Beal and center Deandre Ayton, who it is reportedly unlikely to move, under max contracts, leaving little flexibility to sign quality depth. Camara may have a chance to earn a rotation spot and spoke Tuesday at the Suns' Verizon 5G Performance Center about his defensive strengths.

He also spoke about what it means to learn from Beal, Durant, and Booker. Via audio sent to ClutchPoints by the Suns:

“I think it still hasn't hit me yet,” Camara said. “I have never met those guys, so being able to play alongside them, great talents like that, I feel like it can help me so much with my game and being able to compete against them every day, being able to be in the gym and be able to analyze those guys and being able to pick their games and everything, it's exciting.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Camara also spoke about what he is excited to learn most from those players.

“Just all the little details that veterans know that guys like me come into the league don't really know,” Camara said. “I feel like I have a pretty good knowledge of the game of basketball, but there's always so much that you can learn. Just watching film and to know exactly what to watch, like scouting reports and what to know about guys, small details.”

The Suns will begin play in the NBA Summer League July 8. Camara told reporters in attendance for his press conference he is planning to play.

Phoenix is reportedly hosting a free agency workout Wednesday that will include two former five-star prospects, Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson. The Suns are set to be a second-apron team and will have to fill out their roster outside of Booker, Beal, Durant, Ayton, among others, with minimum contracts.