Multiple sources confirm to ClutchPoints the Phoenix Suns are coveting Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards in a package that could consist of multiple wings ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Richards fills an area of need for the Suns, who have a superstar offensive trio: Kevin Durant; Devin Booker; and Bradley Beal.

The Hornets are rumored to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. That could lead to Phoenix trading for Richards and getting a wing, but that has not been confirmed as an option.

The Suns could package guard Grayson Allen in a deal, but he is not expected to be on the move according to Arizona Sports.

Richards is an athletic player who could be a lob threat, which is something the Suns do not have.

Richards is an upgrade over the Suns' current backup options at center. Forward Drew Eubanks is averaging 5.5 points this season but is falling out of the team's regular eight-or-nine-man rotation. Eubanks is perceived to be a player the Suns could move on from before the deadline.

Durant, Beal and Booker have also played just 11 times. The Suns are exploding offensively and have the sixth-best rating in the NBA over the last 13 games, in which they are 10-3. The Suns are on a five-game winning streak.

The Hornets, per Jake Fischer, are sellers at the trade deadline. Guard LaMelo Ball will stay but the team could look at moving Terry Rosier, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges and Richards.

Washington and Bridges could fill a “3-and-D” need for the Suns, though it remains unknown if they would want to take in Bridges, who has a domestic violence case.

Phoenix plays the Chicago Bulls Monday at 7 p.m. AZ time.