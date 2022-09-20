ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the Phoenix Suns have been shopping Jae Crowder around in the trade market. That’s not the only intriguing bit of information the NBA insider dropped in his recent report. Apparently, the Suns could be in the mix for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic as well, who himself has been linked to a move to the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James and Co. are reportedly eyeing some of the Jazz’s veterans as Utah looks to continue their squad overhaul. Bogdanovic has emerged as a trade target for LA, but it looks like the Suns are now joining in on the race:

“It would not surprise me if the Suns got involved in negotiations for Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz who is available on the open market right now, several teams are bidding for him,” Windhorst said. “… So, from a front office perspective from the folks I’m talking to, the Suns are operating like a championship contender looking to improve their team heading into camp.”

The Suns are in trade negotiations right now, mainly centered around Jae Crowder, per @WindhorstESPN. Bojan Bogdanovic is a potential target to monitor. Windhorst also relays Phoenix is working on a long-term contract extension for Cam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/g23IoiqfWw — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 19, 2022

Last season, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points on 45.5 percent shooting, to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The 6-foot-7 forward also drained 2.6 triples per game on a 38.7-percent clip, making him a real threat from beyond the arc.

Bogdanovic is clearly no scrub, and he could be a key piece for the Suns as they look to challenge for the title this season. Similarly, the Lakers could find a lot of value in the 33-year-old, considering how there’s a glaring lack of shooting around LeBron James in their current roster.