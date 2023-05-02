Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Known for often pointing out the obvious on Twitter, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson has some thoughts about the Phoenix Suns’ struggles against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson doesn’t believe that the Suns can come back from their 2-0 series deficit against the Nuggets without changing the pace at which they’ve played during the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

After beating the Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of their playoff series, the Nuggets outlasted Phoenix 97-87 in Game 2. Nikola Jokic led the way for the Nuggets with 39 points. In addition to crediting the two-time NBA MVP, Magic Johnson said Denver’s defense forced the Suns to play a brand of basketball that isn’t conducive to winning.

“They are a much more effective team when they are out on the fast break and running!” Johnson tweeted about the Suns.

The Denver Nuggets went up 2-0 because of Jokic's great performance; 39 points and 16 rebounds. The Nuggets defense has been outstanding, they are making the Suns play half-court basketball, & the pace of the game is to their liking. We have to give Coach Malone a lot of credit! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 2, 2023

The Suns scored just 11 fast-break points in the Game 2 loss. Phoenix scored 30 points in the paint, compared to 48 points for Denver.

The Suns had 93 possessions in Game 2. It put them well under the 98.83 possessions they averaged per 48 minutes during the regular season. Phoenix ranks 10th among 16 teams in pace during the playoffs.

A poor shooting night from Kevin Durant and almost no production off the bench ultimately kept the Suns from stealing a game in Denver. Durant missed 17 of his 27 field-goal attempts in Game 2. Phoenix got just four total points from its bench. Devin Booker’s 35 points accounted for over 40% of the Suns’ scoring.

The Nuggets’ defense allowed Denver to survive Jamal Murray’s 10 points on 15 field-goal attempts. Jokic carried Denver with 39 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Chris Paul left Game 2 with a groin injury and never returned. The Suns’ point guard could miss several games in the series, further hurting Phoenix’s chances of making a comeback against Denver.

The Suns host the Nuggets in Game 3 Friday night.