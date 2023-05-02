Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

To end the 2022-23 season, the discussion revolving Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic has turned sour. Jokic received plenty of criticisms regarding his defensive impact (or lack thereof), and the Nuggets proceeded to limp into the playoffs as a result. However, Jokic and the Nuggets appeared to have put all this toxicity behind them as they stand one step closer to a return trip to the Western Conference Finals following a 97-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic, in particular, was a man on a mission. During a night where both teams had difficulties putting the ball through the hoop, it was the two-time MVP who stepped up for the Nuggets. The Joker ended the night with 39 points and 16 rebounds, putting the Suns’ defense to the sword all night long.

This is exactly the kind of performance that has made Nikola Jokic such a deserving winner of two straight MVP awards. Jokic’s touch around the hoop is simply astounding, and the way he raises both the Nuggets’ offensive ceiling and floor is simply a sight to behold. As a result, Nuggets fans on Twitter clamored for the entire NBA world to give Jokic his much-deserved flowers.

They’re really not going to give Jokic the MVP tomorrow. The media is such clowns — 13yr old with a credit card (@13yroldwithcc) May 2, 2023

I think Embiid went out and earned the MVP over the final stretch of the season through his play alone, but the idea that we should be docking Jokic because he "can't get it done in the playoffs" never made sense to me. https://t.co/gzxPGukS23 — Aditya Devavrat (@theamericandesi) May 2, 2023

Jokic dropping 39 16 & 5 on the eve of the MVP announcement while Embiid sat is poetic — Denver Thuggets SuperFan (@Noe_Magdaleno) May 2, 2023

Nevertheless, as disappointing as it would be if (or when) Joel Embiid ends up winning the MVP over Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets star will definitely have his sights set on a higher accolade than a regular season appreciation trophy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even Jokic's daughter knows what this season is about. Tomorrow the media is going to reward Embid's three season long whining campaign with the MVP. Meanwhile Jokic needs a Finals MVP. Get that 💍. https://t.co/Xwn6oezo1o — D. Porter (@mrport1) May 2, 2023

Embiid wins the MVP, Jokic gets the championship and the finals MVP. Imagine how insane this app would be — H. (@heyhalima) May 2, 2023

Of course, the job is not yet over for the Nuggets. Denver’s Game 2 win may have put the Suns in a dangerous position, historically speaking, but given the presences of both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and company still have their work cut out for them.

But given how Jokic has dominated his matchup against Deandre Ayton, someone who ironically gave the “Dominayton” nickname to himself, the Nuggets, barring any unforeseen disaster, may be well on their way to the conference finals.

Jokic 39 & 16…. Suns might not win a game if Ayton don’t step up and defend — IG: dmarcus22_ (@Dmarcus22) May 2, 2023

ima keep it a buck Jokic is built different he just lil boying the suns — ELMAYIMBE (@M0staxs) May 2, 2023

Of course, for the Nuggets to dispatch of the Suns, they will need Jamal Murray to play better than he did in Game 2. But with Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets are definitely in safe hands.