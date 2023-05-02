To end the 2022-23 season, the discussion revolving Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic has turned sour. Jokic received plenty of criticisms regarding his defensive impact (or lack thereof), and the Nuggets proceeded to limp into the playoffs as a result. However, Jokic and the Nuggets appeared to have put all this toxicity behind them as they stand one step closer to a return trip to the Western Conference Finals following a 97-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic, in particular, was a man on a mission. During a night where both teams had difficulties putting the ball through the hoop, it was the two-time MVP who stepped up for the Nuggets. The Joker ended the night with 39 points and 16 rebounds, putting the Suns’ defense to the sword all night long.

This is exactly the kind of performance that has made Nikola Jokic such a deserving winner of two straight MVP awards. Jokic’s touch around the hoop is simply astounding, and the way he raises both the Nuggets’ offensive ceiling and floor is simply a sight to behold. As a result, Nuggets fans on Twitter clamored for the entire NBA world to give Jokic his much-deserved flowers.

Nevertheless, as disappointing as it would be if (or when) Joel Embiid ends up winning the MVP over Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets star will definitely have his sights set on a higher accolade than a regular season appreciation trophy.

Of course, the job is not yet over for the Nuggets. Denver’s Game 2 win may have put the Suns in a dangerous position, historically speaking, but given the presences of both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and company still have their work cut out for them.

But given how Jokic has dominated his matchup against Deandre Ayton, someone who ironically gave the “Dominayton” nickname to himself, the Nuggets, barring any unforeseen disaster, may be well on their way to the conference finals.

Of course, for the Nuggets to dispatch of the Suns, they will need Jamal Murray to play better than he did in Game 2. But with Nikola Jokic leading the way, the Nuggets are definitely in safe hands.