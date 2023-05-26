According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, the Phoenix Suns could wrap up their head-coaching search by the end of this weekend.

The Suns fired previous coach Monty Williams almost two weeks ago and are looking for a new leader who has respect from and accountability from players, along with offensive creativity.

Wednesday, SportsLine released its odds for the Suns’ next head coach.

Former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is the leader at even odds. He is in front of Suns associate head coach Kevin Young, who reportedly has the backing of Suns players, including Devin Booker, at +200 odds.

Doc Rivers, who was fired by the Philadelphia 76ers, has +500 odds and Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez has +1000 odds.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns were rumored to have Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue as their No. 1 option for their next head coach. However, Lue is under contract with the Clippers and could reach an extension.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania said last week that Nurse is another favored candidate. However, he could pick his next job on his own since the Milwaukee Bucks and 76ers reportedly have interest.

Young has emerged as a finalist and might be a strong candidate to land the position. Bill Simmons, who has his own podcast on “The Ringer,” said Young will be the team’s next head coach.

Phoenix needs a leader who will maximize a championship window with forward Kevin Durant and Booker under contract for multiple seasons. The Suns took two games off the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets but were limited from their bench.