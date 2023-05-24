Former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams is “more likely” to take the 2023-24 season off, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer.

Williams, who has three years and $21 million remaining on his contract with the Suns, was recently pursued by the Detroit Pistons, Fischer said. However, Williams is rumored to not choose to not coach next season.

The former Suns coach said at his end-of-the year press conference he understood the business of the NBA when asked about job security.

“It’s not something I worry about, but it is part of the economy,” Williams said.

Monty Williams and the Suns had the winningest record in the last three seasons. But Phoenix lost in an elimination game at home in the Western Conference semifinals by a blowout margin for the second straight season, losing to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of that series 125-100.

Last season, the Suns were blown out in Phoenix by the Dallas Mavericks, 123-90, in Game 7. Phoenix had a franchise-best 64 wins in the regular season.

Phoenix and Williams went to the 2021 NBA Finals, where they were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. The Suns had a 2-0 series lead, which they also held against the Mavericks.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Suns have four finalists for their head-coaching job: former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez and Williams’ top assistant and associate head coach for the Suns in the last two years, Kevin Young.

Young reportedly has the backing of Suns players, including star Devin Booker.