For the second straight night, the Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Clippers with serious complications on the line. Once again, let's check out our NBA odds series where our Suns-Clippers prediction and pick will be revealed.
With March Madness officially in the rearview mirror, the first matchup coming at home versus the ‘Clips, the Suns will travel to the City of Stars this time around in what should be a critical showdown. When taking a look at the bigger picture, Phoenix will be attempting to do everything in their power to stay occupied in the sixth-place spot out west and avoid having to play in the Play-In Tournament. At the moment, the Suns are locked in with the New Orleans Pelicans for the six-seed while also being a full game up on the Sacramento Kings. In addition, Phoenix trails the Dallas Mavericks by two games for the fifth-place spot.
Despite prioritizing health at this point of the season, coming out victorious in either one of these games against the Suns would almost surely guarantee that the Clippers would receive home-court advantage during the opening round of the postseason. Will LA have what it takes or will they crash and burn under the pressure?
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Clippers Odds
Phoenix Suns: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -136
LA Clippers: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +118
Over: 226.5 (-110)
Under: 226.5 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Clippers
Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT
TV: NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
Obviously, the Suns want to avoid the Play-In Tournament at all costs which means that ALL hands on deck will be necessary to ensure that Phoenix is safe and sound among its first-round peers. In order to accomplish that, then limiting the turnovers while enforcing more of a presence from inside the paint will be a must. After the devastating 113-105 loss against the Pelicans, the Suns committed a whopping 16 turnovers while only scoring a total of 38 points down low on the block. Oftentimes, it is Phoenix who gets far too reliant on their three-point shot, and while they do happen to connect on 38.3% of these shots which is the fifth-best mark in the league, it burns them to a degree as well. If the deep ball isn't falling from the opening get-go, be on the lookout for Phoenix to make a better effort to score within the paint.
Most of the time, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are surely to erupt in the point department, but the X-Factor for this team lies on the shoulders of Bradley Beal. After taking his talents to the desert following his first 11 seasons in the nation's capital as a Wizard, Beal has struggled in large part with injuries during his first season with the Suns. Offensively, Beal's 17.6 PPG is his lowest total in close to a decade. Luckily, Beal is finally at full health and recently just dropped 33 points in the loss to New Orleans. It will be vital for the Suns to get Beal going early and often.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Meanwhile, the Clippers are more than capable of defeating the Suns without the services of top star Kawhi Leonard, but it is safe to say that LA won't be as desperate as Phoenix to put this game in the win column. Nonetheless, the Clippers are still seeking to solidify themselves as the four-seed out west.
Overall, inconsistency has followed the Clippers over the course of the past several games. Even though LA is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, the Clippers have had to overcome 26-point deficits in games against the Cavaliers and even laid a stinker against the Sacramento Kings. Regardless, that was LA's lone loss in their last seven games and head coach Ty Lue should have the ‘Clips more than ready for this contest within the confines of their own arena.
Altogether, one difference-maker for this Clippers squad may end up being James Harden in an increased role without Leonard being available for play. Often plagued with his up-and-down play, Harden has always been an excellent facilitator as he is dishing out 8.6 assists per game which is the fourth-most in the NBA. Even when his shot isn't falling, Harden needs to continue playing unselfish basketball in order for his squad to come out on top.
Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick
In the second act of this extremely vital showdown, expect the effort level on both sides to be at an all-time high. All in all, this one may come down to possessing a home-court advantage and whoever has the ball last. Give the slight edge to the Clippers for that former reason alone.
Final Suns-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers +3 (-110)