We've got the Phoenix Suns Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 Results simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game predicts as our winner. The #6 Suns (49-33) are still just a couple of seasons removed from their last Finals appearance. The #3 Timberwolves (56-26), ended the the regular season with an impressive 30-11 record at home. While a win tonight won't mean advancement, it sets the stage for future matchups. Without further ado, let's see who NBA 2K24 thinks will in it all.
Suns Vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Results – NBA 2K24 Prediction
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|PHX
|31
|30
|30
|41
|132
|MIN
|29
|34
|33
|28
|124
According to our NBA 2K24 simulation, the Suns defeated the Timberwolves 132-124. This high scoring affair saw the Timberwolves gain and maintain a tight lead throughout most of the contest. However, the Suns exploded in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves 41-28 and reclaiming the lead. With the win, the Suns win an important playoff game on the road.
The game was relatively close all throughout the game. No team ever seemed to get too ahead, though the Timberwolves had chances to extend their lead. The Suns meanwhile, played close enough until the final 10 minutes, where they outscored Minnesota 34-24. While Minnesota's offense played well, their defense did absolutely nothing to contain Phoenix's powerful offense.
In terms of player performances, Devin Booker earned player of the game for his great performance. The NBA 2K23 cover athlete dropped 35 points while adding 10 assists to the mix. Additionally, Bradley Beal provided some support, adding another 25 points to the board too. Overall, the Suns had seven different players score double digit points in this high scoring affair.
For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards would've earned the game ball, had his team won. Overall, he earned 56 points along with 6 assists. However, he turned the ball over three times, accounting for 75% of the team total. Furthermore, the rest of the team beyond Edwards did not step up to the Occassion. Only Mike Conley Jr. was able to put up more than 15 points.
Additionally, check out some game stats:
|Suns
|STAT
|Timberwolves
|55/89 (62%)
|Field Goals
|48/89 (54%)
|16/28 (57%)
|Three Pointers
|18/38 (47%)
|6/8 (75%)
|Free Throws
|10/13 (77%)
|8
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|37
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|3
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|3
|6 (4)
|Turnovers (points off)
|4 (8)
|10
|Team Fouls
|6
|12
|Biggest Lead
|8
|22:03
|Time of Possession
|25:55
With the win, the Suns secure Game 1, with hopes to win once more in Minnesota before heading back to Phoenix. Furthermore, a quick 4-0 series would prove beneficial in many ways. Less playing time equates to less injuries (hopefully), and less overall fatigue for players. Still, the Suns need to worry about winning this series before facing tougher teams ahead.
As for the Timberwolves, a loss at home definitely hurts the team's chances. Now the team needs to win their second game in Minnesota to avoid being 0-2 when heading to Phoenix. If that happens, the team will have to overcome adversity on the road while still trying to secure four wins. We're not sure if any team wants to be playing all the way to Game 7 in the First Round alone.
In terms of accuracy, we feel this simulation was a bit too high scoring. We don't doubt either team's ability to make it such a high scoring affair, but both teams average roughly 115 points per game. This isn't the only game in our series to have such high scores, so we're considering decreasing game length. Furthermore, we could also consider adjusting the CPU sliders to perhaps lower conversion percentages (which are also high). Regardless, we had a blast watching this simulation, which was at the very least, entertaining.
For reference, our simulations run on NBA 2K24 (PS5), with 12 minute quarters set to HOF difficulty. We try to use the game's most updated rosters. However, we also use custom rosters if injury reports come out way before the roster updates do. This way we create an accurate roster with the most up to date injuries considered.
That wraps up our Suns Vs. Timberwolves Game 1 Results simulated with NBA 2K24. We hope you enjoyed watching our simulation, and best of luck to both teams on their first game in the playoffs.
Lastly, check out some of our other NBA 2K24 Simulations. So far, they haven't been to accurate. Nevertheless, we believe there's a chance things change moving forward. Nevertheless, we look forward to watching some more basketball as the year comes to a close.
