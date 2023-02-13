The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. And with this victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has capped off an unbelievable run.

With this Super Bowl win, he now has two league championships and two NFL MVPs under his belt. He is the first player in the history of the NFL to win multiple league championships and MVPs in his first six seasons.

The 2022 season on the whole was very successful for Mahomes. In addition to the Super Bowl and NFL MVP, he also won the Super Bowl MVP. Furthermore, he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns during the season. His passing ability was on full display against the Eagles on Sunday, connecting on three touchdowns on just 182 passing yards.

No quarterback prior to Mahomes has achieved all of that within a single season. And only three quarterbacks have achieved all of that in a single career.

Mahomes won his first championship in 2019. He led the Chiefs to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in that game. Mahomes also won Super Bowl MVP that year as well.

The Chiefs quarterback was fired up after the game Sunday night. “It took everybody to win the games. We’re Super Bowl champs, baby,” Mahomes shouted on stage.

The Chiefs have found a ton of success with Mahomes under center. Kansas City has made five consecutive AFC Championship appearances, three Super Bowl appearances, and now won two championships.

Mahomes was reluctant after the game to claim he was leading a dynasty. However, if things continue in this direction, that dynasty claim may become reality sooner rather than later. And he may go down as one of the best to ever play the game.