Everyone knows that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has wheels, and he’s been showing that off in Super Bowl 57 down in Glendale against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In fact, Hurts has just broken a Super Bowl record by rushing for more than 64 yards already in the contest. According to StatMuse, Jalen Hurts is now the record-holder for the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a quarterback. The record was previously held by Steve McNair when he had 64 rushing yards in Super Bowl 34 for the Tennessee Titans.

Most rushing yards by a QB in a Super Bowl: 66 — Jalen Hurts

64 — Steve McNair

62 — Colin Kaepernick

59 — Joe Montana pic.twitter.com/NSjlMI1Ti4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2023

Colin Kaepernick also had 62 rushing yards in a Super Bowl contest, while Joe Montana had 59 in another.

Jalen Hurts had a big first half in Super Bowl 57, as he tossed a touchdown and rushed for two scores to take a 10-point advantage at the half. The Eagles were much silent in the third quarter when they only mustered three points. They have come alive in the fourth period, as evidenced by Hurts’ rushing touchdown and successful two-point conversion to tie the game up at 35-35. At the time of this writing, the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has three rushing touchdowns in the game.

The Eagles’ offense always thrived with Jalen Hurts under center. Back in the 2022 NFL regular season, he passed for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against only six interceptions and also burned rubber for 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 carries. It has been an amazing performance so far for Jalen Hurts, who is playing like a man on a mission.