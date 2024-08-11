Super Bowl Winning HBCU alum Quinton Bell debuted for the Miami Dolphins this past Friday. Bell played a role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl run in 2020, and has continued to prove his worth as an athletic and versatile defender.

Now in Miami, Bell prepares to have a great year coming off the edge. Bell listed at the top of the depth chart prior to the preseason matchup. During the game, Bell recorded a tackle during the game as the Dolphins defeated the Falcons 20-13.

Bell is a key defender to watch as the Miami Dolphins continue the duration of training camp and preseason action. Sports Journalist and Miami Herald Columnist Omar Kelly has saw great things out of Quinton Bell. “He’s been one of camp’s top 10 – if not a top 5 performer,” said Kelly in a recent tweet.

Kelly also held a short interview with Bell, where Bell self-reflected on his training camp performance thus far.

“I’m all about getting better and seizing my opportunities. Every day i’m coming out here and continuing to improve on everything I can,” Bell stated.

After spending a majority of last season on the practice squad, Bell has one goal for the upcoming season. “My main goal… just gaining trust with this coaching staff. Showing them that I come out everyday I work hard I get better, and that you can trust me on Sundays,” Bell said.

Bells entire Journey from Prairie View A&M to the NFL speaks volumes about his character and his ability to adapt for his team. Believe or not, the 6’4 250 pound pash rusher played wide receiver at Prairie View A&M before converting to defensive end in his senior year. Bell snagged 19 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown.

Despite his receiver background, a switch to the defensive side of the ball would be life-changing for Bell. During Bell’s final year, he tallied 46 tackles, and 7.5 sacks in 10 games. His impressive senior campaign led to the Las Vegas Raiders drafting Bell in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bell’s persistence has placed him in a position to be a key factor in the Dolphins pass rush in 2024. “I feel like I’ve just been flying around. I feel like I have a high motor,” said Bell in a tweet posted by Miami Dolphins Columnist Chris Perkins.

One thing is for certain — being an NFL draft selection after one season of playing a new position is not easy. However, Bell has no quit in him whatsoever, and he plans to keep going.

The Miami Dolphins return to preseason action on August 17. vs the Washington Commanders.