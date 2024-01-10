Supergirl has some potential actresses for the lead.

Some exciting news in the DCU and Supergirl as the lead role is looking to be between Emilia Jones, Meg Donnelly, and Emilia Jones.

Apparently, James Gunn and Peter Safran's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film will be holding screen tests in the next month, ComicBook.com reports.

Casting for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for the lead part has begun

It's exciting news, considering how big a role to play Kara Zor-El/Supergirl will be for the live-action franchise.

As for the actresses, they each have unique backgrounds. Milly Alcock starred in House of the Dragon as Rhaenyra Targaryen. Meanwhile, Emilia Jones is famous for her role as Ruby Rossi in CODA. Finally, Meg Donnelly is known for playing Mary Campbell in The Winchesters.

EXCLU From @AwardsTony SUPERGIRL screen tests are expected soon with Emilia Jones and HOUSE OF THE DRAGON star Milly Alcock in the mix for role https://t.co/ev4aZYH44w — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) January 10, 2024

Though it's encouraging news, nothing is set in stone, and another actress could ultimately land the part.

The new movie is inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's miniseries of the same name. In the twelve-issue series, Kara Zor-El is in a spot in her life where she needs to find purpose despite all the numerous adventures she's been on. She's only seen as famous for her Superman connection. However, things change as an alien girl gets in touch with her for a mission because her world is destroyed. The enemies responsible are out there, and she wants revenge with Supergirl's help. This leads to a space journey of epic proportions.

It will be exciting to see whether Emilia Jones, Meg Donnelly, or Emilia Jones gets the part of Supergirl. They'd all be great for it. In the meantime, we'll eagerly await more updates about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.