The Flash introduced moviegoers to Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle. While there are a number of factors in a decision like her future in the DCU, the actress herself has weighed in on what she knows about what's next.

In a new interview with USA Today, Calle revealed that she has met with Peter Safran — one of DC's co-CEOs along with James Gunn — regarding her future as Supergirl post-The Flash and that, “I hope to continue playing Supergirl.”

She continued, “I love her so deeply and I feel so connected to her.”

Say what you want about The Flash, one of the film's highlights was Calle. About halfway through the film, Supergirl is introduced and is one of the driving forces of the second half of the film. With Gunn and Safran taking over and implementing their own unique vision for the DCU, it remains to be seen how many seats at the table there are. Hopefully, they can figure out some way to keep Calle in the role.

Outside of the DCU, Sasha Calle has a role in On Swift Horses, a new film with Daisy Edgar-Jones, Will Poulter, and Diego Calva. She had a main role from 2018-2021 on The Young and the Restless.

The Flash follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he attempts to fix his mother's death by traveling back in time. He ends up getting stuck in the past and needs the help of a younger version of himself, an older Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl to take on a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon) and get back home.

The Flash is in theaters now.