The news of David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan being cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy broke last night, and the director has weighed in on the news.

In a tweet, Gunn attached the link to The Hollywood Reporter's article on Corenswet and Brosnahan's casting in Superman: Legacy and confirmed the news. “Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people),” he said in the tweet.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

The screen tests for Superman: Legacy took place over Father's Day weekend a couple of weeks ago. Corenswet beat out the likes of Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for the role of Clark Kent while Brosnahan beat out Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor for the role of Lois Lane.

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy will kick off his regime officially in the film sphere over at DC. He spent a lot of the last decade working for Marvel before being fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (he was eventually rehired). In that time, Gunn jumped over to DC and directed The Suicide Squad and also created the Peacemaker spinoff series with John Cena for them as well.

After returning to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn was announced to be taking over creative of DC with Peter Safran. While Creature Commandos will serve as the full project under his watch, Superman: Legacy is his first feature film under his eye. He'll write and direct the film.

David Corenswet is known for his role Ti West's Pearl which he starred in with Mia Goth. The young Philadelphia actor is getting plenty of chances to show his abilities as he'll also star in the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman. Rachel Brosnahan is known for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Similarly to Corenswet, she also appeared in episodes of House of Cards.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.