Supernatural might just get a 16th season if the Winchester brothers Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki get their wish.

Death does not come — at least permanently — for the Winchester brothers as Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki may gear up for another season of Supernatural, Collider reported.

The Supernatural stars spoke about the show with the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention attendees. When they were asked what Sam and Dean were up to these days, Padalecki (Sam) replied, “I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back, and the actors are back, that we all get together.”

Ackles (Dean) added, “Stay tuned on that. There are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had.”

Fifteen years of Supernatural

Supernatural ran for 15 seasons, that's 327 episodes from 2005 to 2020. It followed the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester as hunters who went after ghosts, monsters and everything that was supernatural.

After spending all that time in the supernatural world, Padalecki now stars in CW's neo-Western Walker, a reimagining of the Chuck Norris hit series, Walker, Texas Ranger. The actor also serves as an executive producer behind its prequel, Walker: Independence, which was canceled after one season.

Ackles, on the other hand, has been busy being Batman's voice in several DC animated features. He also plays Soldier Boy on The Boys, created by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Ackles also stars in the third and final season of Big Sky as interim Sheriff of Lewis and Clark County Beau Arlen.

He also carried on the Supernatural universe through the spinoff The Winchesters, which he executive produced and returned as Dean Winchester for a few episodes. However, the spinoff only lasted one season.

Ackles said in 2022 that he has this “lofty dream” about how Sam and Dean would return.

“A nice 10-episode short-order for HBO Max — I'm just saying. Like a whole True Detective meets Supernatural. It's right there,” he told SYFY.

Supernatural ended with the Winchester brothers in heaven after they died, but hey, this is Supernatural, then can always come back to life. Ackles idea of returning to the show's roots as a detective horror show certainly has appeal.

If there is a season 16 and Ackles gets his wish, I hope Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) is there with the boys' iconic and beloved, Impala. Angels, like Castiel (Misha Collins), and demons, like Crowley (Mark Sheppard) are welcome, too.