During Disney's panel for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Adam Copeland surprised the cast.

Copeland showed up to confront Walker Scobell, who stars as Percy in the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Percy Jackson (@percyseries)

“I'm at the panel. Walker is supposed to be talking about me, but he's not,” Copeland said. “So, I'm going to make sure that he does.”

At the panel, Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri were all caught off guard. In one of the first season's final episodes, Ares (Copeland) faces off with the kids.

He is ultimately defeated. It is unclear if Ares will return in the impending second season.

Who is Adam Copeland?

Adam Copeland is currently in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a two-time TNT Champion. He is best known for his time in WWE, where he went by the ring name Edge.

As a part of WWE, Copeland is an 11-time world champion and has also won the Intercontinental Championship five times. His other accomplishments include winning King of the Ring (2001), two Royal Rumbles (2010, 2021), and the first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase.

After nearly a decade away from the squared circle, Copeland made his return to professional wrestling in 2020. Edge was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match that year and was one of the final participants remaining.

He ended up returning to the company that year before suffering an injury. In 2021, he feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

One of his final accomplishments in the company was creating the Judgement Day stable. It initially began with Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley in the group. After Finn Bálor joined the group, he was kicked out of it.

Edge spent most of the remaining time in his WWE career feuding with Judgement Day. His final match took place on August 18, 2023, when he faced Sheamus. He won his last match and departed the company.

On October 1, 2023, Copeland joined AEW under his real name. He saved Sting and Darby Allin from an attack from longtime friend Christian Cage.

What is Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ adaptation of Rick Riordan's novel series of the same name. The first season premiered in 2023 and adapted The Lightning Thief.

This was the second instance of a major adaptation of Riordan's novels. First was the Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario-led movie in 2010. A sequel adapting The Sea of Monsters came out in 2013.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri took over the roles of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively, for the Disney+ series. In the second season, Daniem Diemer will play Tyson, Percy's half-brother, as revealed at SDCC.

Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, and Megan Mullally also starred in the first season. Adam Copeland, Charlie Bushnell, and Timm Sharp also had recurring roles in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1.

The second season will adapt The Sea of Monsters. If all goes well, The Titan's Curse will follow in Season 3. The Battle of the Labyrinth and The Last Olympian close out the first series.