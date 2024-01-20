There's a party going on in the Carrier Dome after a huge win for Syracuse basketball.

Syracuse basketball got a huge win on Saturday, hitting a game-winning shot at the buzzer to defeat the Miami Hurricanes 72-69. Quadir Copeland made the buzzer-beater that got the Carrier Dome crowd out of their seats.

QUADIR FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/0stb0NXajK — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) January 20, 2024

Copeland adds his name to the history book of Syracuse basketball lore, one of the many Orange players who have made big shots throughout the years. One of those players, Buddy Boeheim, had quite the reaction to the Copeland game-winning shot.

Ball game!! 🍊🍊 — Buddy Boeheim (@Buddy_Boeheim35) January 20, 2024

The shot turned quite a few heads on social media, as Syracuse basketball earned their 13th win of the season. Copeland even grabbed a camera at one point to show how the celebration was unfolding.

Immediate reaction with Q 🤳🔥 pic.twitter.com/JLhsdwvEDo — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) January 20, 2024

Syracuse basketball improves to 13-5 with the win and 4-3 in the ACC. The Orange are playing their first season without legendary coach Jim Boeheim, who retired at the end of last season. Syracuse remains perfect at home this season with a 9-0 record under new coach Adrian Autry.

Quadir Copeland finished the game with 11 points for Syracuse. Copeland has finished with double figure scoring statistics in two of the last three games for the Orange, also pouring in 16 in a loss to North Carolina on Jan. 13. Copeland is averaging just under 9 points a game this season for Syracuse basketball. The Orange have now won back-to-back games in the ACC.

Miami is now 12-6 on the season following the gut-wrenching loss. The Hurricanes are 3-4 in the ACC. Syracuse remains at home for their next game, hosting Florida State on Tuesday. The game tips off at 7:00 Eastern. Syracuse will be looking to extend their win streak to three games.