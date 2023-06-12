Syracuse basketball has always been known to use zone defense because of Coach Jim Boeheim. Since they got a new coach in Adrian Autry, the basketball team had to adjust on the defensive end.

The three-point shot revolution changed college basketball a lot. Syracuse basketball is most affected as they use the 2-3 zone a lot which is notorious for giving easy looks from beyond the arc. Coach Adrian Autry saw the opportunity to shake up their game plan next season. He outlined what their schematics would look like in a statement, per CJ Moore of The Athletic.

“You want to be balanced, obviously, but I think we’ll lean heavily on man-to-man. When those guys are so extended because guys can shoot so far, it just opens the court up. When they get it into the middle part of your zone, you wind up playing three-on-three, but three-on-three with someone kind of coming down in rotation, so they’ve got a little bit of advantage,” said the new Syracuse basketball coach.

Even Coach Jim Boeheim agrees the team should shift from the zone to man-to-man defense.

“Just too many good shooters. Too many coaches that know how to attack zones. I would try to play almost 90 percent man, but I’d like to have a good enough zone to play 10-20 percent,” said Coach Boheim.

The Orange had a 90.3 zone frequency. Coach Autry hopes to change all of that. Archaic schematics often need to go as the game evolves. Syracuse basketball adapting to the current trend is what their fans would love to hear.