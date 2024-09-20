Carmelo Anthony first established himself as a generational offensive talent while leading Syracuse basketball to the national championship when he was just a freshman. A big chunk of his heart resides in what is now called the JMA Wireless Dome, so he would presumably be both touched and elated to see his son choose a similar path in his college hoops career.

But the 10-time NBA All-Star and 2013 scoring champion is not inserting his own voice in this decision-making process.

“[My father] never pushes me to go to Syracuse just because his name is on the gym,” four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony told ESPN's Myron Medcalf. “He did so much at Syracuse. He knows that I'm my own person. I've just got to make my own decision at the end of the day… If it is Syracuse — I go there a lot and I practice, I work out there — if it is that, that's what it is. But he's never going to say, ‘You got to go to Syracuse. You got to go there because I went there.' He's not going to make me follow in his footsteps unless I really want to.”

Anthony already visited the campus once and plans to do so again. The Orange join USC, Rutgers, Ohio State and Florida State as a possible destination for the 17-year-old guard. The fact that the program his father shined in is even on the list will excite many fans about the potential scenario of another freshman Anthony thriving in upstate New York.

Though, committing to play for Cuse will only magnify the national attention the Long Island Lutheran High School standout attracts. The pressure to perform at a high level at his father's alma mater could put undue stress on the promising Kiyan Anthony. His father is surely aware of the burden that could weigh down his son, and that is probably why he is simply taking a supportive approach and refraining from injecting his own opinions.

Carmelo Anthony left a lasting legacy in just one year at Syracuse

Carmelo Anthony averaged 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest in his lone season with the Orange in 2002-03. At only 18 years of age, he scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting to go along with 10 boards and seven assists in the team's 81-78 national championship victory versus Kansas. Those shoes may never be filled by another Syracuse basketball player, which is something fans would need to recognize if Kiyan Anthony arrived at The Dome next year.

He has much left to mull over. “Even though I know basically the whole world wants me to go to Syracuse, I still haven't made the decision yet and I still have to talk to the coaches some more and really get into detail — like what other players are coming, how they want me to play, how I'll be coached and stuff like that,” Anthony said.

The second-generation athlete has upcoming visits scheduled at USC and Rutgers. Wherever he chooses to go to school, Anthony is clearly intent on making a name for himself.